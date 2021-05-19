Telangana floats global tender to procure 10 million doses of Covid vaccine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday floated global tenders for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

A short tender to purchase 10 million doses has been issued. The tender document will be uploaded on the website on May 21 and the last date for receiving the bids in June 4.

The condition for the supplier is that the total supply of 10 millions doses shall be completed within six months period from the issuance of Letter of Intent. The supplies should be not less than 1.5 million doses per month.

The state government has already decided to vaccinate all its four crore population.