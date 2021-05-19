Telangana lockdown: Manufacturing units allowed to operate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry jointly organised a virtual interactive session with Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, on lockdown guidelines.

On this occasion, Mahesh Bhagwat said that every manufacturing industry is permitted to operate and there will only be restrictions on the movement of people. The workers can reach their units between 6.00 am to 10.00 am and should travel only short distances, he added.

“The ID card issued by company is sufficient along with Covid-19 duty pass issued by the organisation having serial number, head of department signature and Aadhaar card. They need not apply for e-passes. The passes are applicable only when the workers are travelling inter-district or interstate,” he said.