Three lakh ready for Covaxin, but Telangana has only 5,000 doses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the vaccination drive is not likely to resume until the Government of India sends more supplies, the Director of Public Health of Telangana Dr G Srinivas Rao said that the State has only 5,000 doses of Covaxin.

​At the same time, there are nearly three lakh individuals who are due for their second dose of the vaccine, he said.

“The State is in no position to vaccinate people as the supply had not been given from the Centre. We have only 5,000 doses to spare for Covaxin but 3 lakh eligible beneficiaries. How do we prioritise?” he asked.

With such few doses and the intermittent vaccine supply from the Centre, Srinivas Rao said the State did not want to resume Covid-19 vaccinations until the supply was enough to conduct a continuous the roll out.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken notice of the confusion among the public, and said that unless we have sufficient stock of the vaccine, we must not resume to ensure the confusion does not persist,” he said.

Meanwhile, the official added that global tenders for vaccines will be released in this week, most likely by Wednesday, to procure nearly 2-2.5 crore vaccines for the citizens of Telangana.