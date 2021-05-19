STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Three lakh ready for Covaxin, but Telangana has only 5,000 doses

​At the same time, there are nearly three lakh individuals who are due for their second dose of the vaccine, Director of Public Health of Telangana Dr G Srinivas Rao said.

Published: 19th May 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

A notice board outside a PHC at Chinttal Basthi in Hyderabad reads “No Covid-19 vaccination programme till further instruction”.

A notice board outside a PHC at Chinttal Basthi in Hyderabad reads “No Covid-19 vaccination programme till further instruction”. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the vaccination drive is not likely to resume until the Government of India sends more supplies, the Director of Public Health of Telangana Dr G Srinivas Rao said that the State has only 5,000 doses of Covaxin. 

​At the same time, there are nearly three lakh individuals who are due for their second dose of the vaccine, he said.

“The State is in no position to vaccinate people as the supply had not been given from the Centre. We have only 5,000 doses to spare for Covaxin but 3 lakh eligible beneficiaries. How do we prioritise?” he asked.

With such few doses and the intermittent vaccine supply from the Centre, Srinivas Rao said the State did not want to resume Covid-19 vaccinations until the supply was enough to conduct a continuous the roll out.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken notice of the confusion among the public, and said that unless we have sufficient stock of the vaccine, we must not resume to ensure the confusion does not persist,” he said.

Meanwhile, the official added that global tenders for vaccines will be released in this week, most likely by Wednesday, to procure nearly 2-2.5 crore vaccines for the citizens of Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID in Telangana COVID 19 Vaccine in India
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp