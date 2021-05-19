Tribal Welfare Minister flags off Covid centre in Bhupalpally

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY/ MULUGU: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod inaugurated a Covid-19 treatment centre at Bhupalpally district on Tuesday.

She said 30 oxygen beds were available at the isolation centre at Maternity Hospital.

Speaking to media persons, Rathod said an oxygen plant had been sanctioned for the Bhupalpally district, as well as a medical regional sub-centre, without any shortage of medicines.

​She said that fever surveys were being carried out in the villages, and those with Covid symptoms were being identified.