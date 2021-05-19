Warangal labs found to be overcharging Covid-19 pateints for CT scans

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, along with the District Task Force officials, paid a surprise visit to various private diagnostic centres in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

Vinay Bhaskar said that it had been brought to their notice that Vijaya Diagnostic Centre had been overcharging Covid-19 patients for CT scans. He instructed officials to register a case against the diagnostic centre. Speaking to mediapersons, he said many private laboratories were overcharging patients.

​“Keeping this in mind, a special task force committee has been set up to keep a check on private hospitals and diagnostic centres,” said Bhasker.