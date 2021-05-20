STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Day after slugfest, Eatala, Gangula simmer down

Kamalakar told them that KCR’s leadership would always be like a ring of protection for the party. 

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after they indulged in a war of words, both former minister Eatala Rajender and BC Welfare Minister Eatala Rajender seem to have simmered down as they didn’t make any statements about each other on Wednesday.

In the meantime, more TRS leaders from Huzurabad Assembly constituency met the BC Welfare Minister in Karimnagar and extended their support. 

Among those who met the Minister were Huzurabad MPP Irumalla Rani, vice MPP Bandi Ramesh and their followers. During the meeting, they informed Kamalakar that they would stay loyal to the party no matter what. They also flayed Rajender for his selfish political games. Kamalakar told them that KCR’s leadership would always be like a ring of protection for the party. 

Meanwhile, Rajender who reached his constituency, on Tuesday, abruptly cancelled all his plans, scheduled for three days, and left for Hyderabad on Wednesday, after visiting his native place of Kamalapur in Warangal (Urban). 

As per schedule, the former minister was supposed to visit the Covid ward at the Government Hospital in Jammikunta. In the meantime, the former minister’s supporters warned his political rivals of dire consequences if they continue the slugfest against Rajender.

Eatala Rajender
