Pregnant women to get best of facilities in Telangana's Sangareddy

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The district administration has asked all pregnant women to come to government hospitals for check-ups as well as delivery, without any worry.

District Collector M Hanumantha Rao has asked the Health Department officials and staffers to speak to pregnant women, especially those who were hesitant about coming to government hospitals for delivery, and allay their fears.

Apart from this, district administration is making sure that every month, all pregnant women are provided with nutritious food and medicines through the Aanganwadi centers.

The Collector told Express that in addition to the kits being provided at the Aaganwadi centres, some donors have been donating a kit containing 2 kgs of lentils, 2 litres of cooking oil, 1 kg of salt, chilli powder packet, turmeric packet, and two chickpea packets.

According to officials, 4,654 women in the district were due for delivery. Officials and Anganwadi workers are trying to instill confidence in pregnant women and encouraging them to come to the government hospital.

Officials made it clear that there were no Covid patients in the maternity care centre or in the maternity wards of area hospitals, CHCs or PHCs.