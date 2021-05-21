69-year-old kills self after testing positive for Covid-19 in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a shocking turn of events, a 69-year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19 hanged himself at his residence on Thursday. The incident occurred at Narsingapur village in Veenavanka mandal.

The victim, Pothaveni Ingaiah, had been staying alone at his house as his wife died of illness a few years ago. He tested positive for the virus a few days and had been depressed ever since as his four daughters did not turn up to look after him.

Gram Panchayat staff saw him hanging at his residence on Thursday. His daughters did not turn up for the funeral as well.

In coordination with village sarpanch Gangadi Saoujanya, ambulance driver T Srinivas, home guard Satish and mechanic Md Imbran wore PPE kits and carried the body to the crematorium using a Gram Panchayat tractor.

​They also ensured a dignified funeral for the victim, who ended his life over fear of the virus.

Sarpanch Soujanya lamented that Covid was destroying families and putting strain on relationships.

“We need to fight against Covid-19, not people. We also need to instil confidence and courage among Covid patients, so that they do not have negative thoughts and have a mind to recover from this dreaded virus,” she added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)