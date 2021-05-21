STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

69-year-old kills self after testing positive for Covid-19 in Telangana

The victim, Pothaveni Ingaiah, had been staying alone at his house as his wife died of illness a few years ago.

Published: 21st May 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Sarpanch Soujanya lamented that Covid was destroying families and putting strain on relationships. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a shocking turn of events, a 69-year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19 hanged himself at his residence on Thursday. The incident occurred at Narsingapur village in Veenavanka mandal.

The victim, Pothaveni Ingaiah, had been staying alone at his house as his wife died of illness a few years ago. He tested positive for the virus a few days and had been depressed ever since as his four daughters did not turn up to look after him.

Gram Panchayat staff saw him hanging at his residence on Thursday. His daughters did not turn up for the funeral as well.

In coordination with village sarpanch Gangadi Saoujanya, ambulance driver T Srinivas, home guard Satish and mechanic Md Imbran wore PPE kits and carried the body to the crematorium using a Gram Panchayat tractor.

​They also ensured a dignified funeral for the victim, who ended his life over fear of the virus.

Sarpanch Soujanya lamented that Covid was destroying families and putting strain on relationships.

“We need to fight against Covid-19, not people. We also need to instil confidence and courage among Covid patients, so that they do not have negative thoughts and have a mind to recover from this dreaded virus,” she added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus pandemic Suicide Awareness
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp