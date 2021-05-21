Annapurna canteens feed 3.75 lakh poor in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Annapurna canteens across the city provided meals to nearly 3.75 lakh poor, migrant workers and homeless during the lockdown period between May 13 and 20.

Around 250 canteens were set up by the GHMC to ensure that nobody goes hungry amid the lockdown imposed to contain the second wave of Covid.

The free meal comprises a vegetable curry, sambar, curd and rice.

​Apart from the meals being provided at the centres, about 30 food packets are being distributed to the needy through nine centres daily.