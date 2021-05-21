CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Warangal MGM Hospital

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit the State-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal on Friday.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inspected the arrangements for the arrival of the CM in the hospital on Thursday.

He conducted a review meeting with Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi, MGM Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekher, RMO’s and duty doctors.

Dayakar Rao enquired with doctors the availability of medicines and oxygen in the hospital and told them to ensure proper treatment to patients.

He also enquired with officials on the required infrastructure and staff performance in the hospital He said that better medical care and nutritious food should be provided to patients for recovery.

Later, he inspected the sanitation in the Covid wards and interacted with Covid patients while dressed in a PPE kit.Speaking to mediapersons, Dayakar Rao also said that the Chief Minister will visit and inspect district government hospitals across the State.