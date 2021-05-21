STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid-19 lockdown hits pace of key irrigation, infrastructure projects in Telangana

According to a contract agency, workers and labourers have not been present in full strength at most of the work sites.

Published: 21st May 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Lockdown

The impact on various projects has reduced the pace by around 10 to 50 per cent, depending on the location of the project. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pace of execution of the ongoing irrigation and infrastructure projects in the State has slowed down due to the lockdown and non-availability of labourers. The impact on various projects has reduced the pace by around 10 to 50 per cent, depending on the location of the project.

According to a contract agency, workers and labourers have not been present in full strength at most of the work sites. Engineers of contracting companies, engineers of Water Resources Department and other technical staff too are not attending to projects in full strength due to the impact of both Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown. The non-availability of public transport is also affecting the movement of labourers and officials to and from construction sties, sources said. At some places, transportation of cement and other materials to the project sites is also getting affected.

The shortage of labourers is being faced at the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) too. Other irrigation and drinking water projects which have been hit include Wanaparthy and Balakistapur water grid project, GHMC Kukatpally drinking water project, Devadula lift irrigation scheme works — whose pace of execution was affected by 30 per cent, Ramappa-Pakala lift irrigation scheme works, by 25 per cent, Thotapalli works, by 35 per cent and Sitarama lift irrigation scheme works affected by 20 per cent, according to contracting agencies.

The contracting agencies added that the pace of drinking water projects at 29 urban local bodies (including municipalities and Nagarapalika clusters) had been reduced by 50 per cent. Besides irrigation and drinking water projects, the Raydurg gas insulated sub-station (GIS) works, intended to improve power supply infrastructure in the IT corridor of Hyderabad, have been affected with works slowing down by 50 per cent.

Special Chief Secretary of Water Resources Department Rajat Kumar told Express that irrigation project works had not completely halted. He admitted that the department was facing issues with lack of labourers and the works slowing down somewhat. “When compared to the first lockdown, the problem is less this time,” he said, and pointed out that before the official imposition of the lockdown, some villages had imposed a self-lockdown, which had impacted the attendance of the labourers.

Kumar, however, said that desilting of irrigation tanks and jungle clearance works, which were linked to NREGS, were going on smoothly. 

​“The department is executing around Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore worth of NREGS works every day,” he said. He added that during the first lockdown, there were problems with regard to supply of equipment and other materials. But, such problems are lesser this, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVDI 19 in Telangana Coronavirus Second Wave
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp