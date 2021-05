By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Zaheerabad MP BB Patil donated 10 ambulances and 30 oxygen concentrators to Kamareddy district.

He handed over the oxygen concentrators to R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Thursday.

The Minister handed over the same to the district Health Department.

He also inaugurated the ambulances, which were allotted to Government Area Hospital, Yellareddy.

​The MP had bought the oxygen concentrators for Rs 50,000 each and ambulances at Rs 16.8 lakh each.