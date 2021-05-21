Forced to wait in faraway depots for 20 hours, Telangana RTC staffers kick up stink

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the resumption of long-distance services, scores of TSRTC drivers and conductors are forced to spend at least 20 hours in depots faraway, waiting till 6.00 am the next day for the lockdown to be relaxed. Various employees’ unions, which had already raised objection over ‘exploiting’ the services of RTC staffers and making them work like hamalis in some depots, have now come forward questioning the rationale behind this decision as well, pointing out the drastic drop in occupancy rate during the lockdown.

According to sources, the TSRTC resumed long-distance services on Thursday and the buses under this category will start operations by around 6 am, while some even before that, cover an average distance of about 150 km and reach the destination by 10 am. Some routes may take more than four hours, owing to bad road conditions and distance, and may reach the destination only after 10 am. After reaching the destination, the bus driver and conductor will have to spend a day, before next day’s relaxation period, to return to their respective depot.

For instance, Hyderabad-2 depot (Dilsukhnagar) has resumed around 20 services, including towards Alampur (around 213 km away), Mancherial (244 km), Kurnool (213 km), Tandur (115 km), Kollapur (164 km), Bichkunda (203 km), Zaheerabad (114 km), Thorrur (159 km), Kamareddy (117 km), Miryalguda (141 km), Kodad (178 km), Karimnagar (163 km) and Godavarikhani (226 km).

Just Rs 25/km

According to sources, the officials took the decision after gauging the possibility, as private operators were filling the vacuum after the lockdown was imposed. However, the occupancy rate has fallen below 25 per cent as the number of services were slashed to almost one-fourth of what was there previously. The earnings per km is around Rs 25 now.

“The Corporation has already failed to produce the expected results by placing more fleet on roads than what was required. Now, this would add to the burden, as earnings per km would drop in long-distance services, while increasing the hardships of employees, who were forced to stay in distant places, without proper food or shelter, for the remaining 20 hours,” opined K Hanumanth, TSRTC Mazdoor Union president.

Citing this as another example of exploitation, union leaders pointed out an incident wherein RTC staffers — drivers and conductors were made to unload cargo bags. The video of the said incident, known to have happened in Hakeempet depot, had gone viral on social media on Wednesday.

“The depot managers are forcing the staffers to load and unload huge bags, of which some weigh around 50 kg,” said P Kamal Reddy, president, NMU.

Unions condemn decision to resume services

