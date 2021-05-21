Forest Development Corporation gives 150 tonne wood for cremation of Covid victims in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) has so far supplied 150 tonnes of wood for the cremation of people who had died in the second wave of Covid-19 across the State.

During the TSFDC annual general body meeting on Thursday, which was presided over chairman of the corporation Vanteru Pratap Reddy, it was decided that a central nursery would be established near Mulugu in Gajwel district, in addition to constructing a building for the corporation at Kothaguda in Hyderabad.

“The APFDC division has been formed, and the AP government has agreed to pay Rs 51.02 crore to the TSFDC for the settlement of accounts,” said TSFDC vice-chairman and managing director G Chandrashekar Reddy.

​The TSFDC turnover was Rs 150 crore, and the corporation made Rs 95.49 crore profit last year.