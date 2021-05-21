STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR takes break from chaos, shares quirky opinion on names of medicines on social media

The netizens also enjoyed IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s tweets and replied to in a hilarious manner.

Published: 21st May 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even while Amid his hectic activities on Twitter helping Covid-19 patients by providing required medicines and others, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, on Thursday, made lighter vein comments on medical terminologies.

“On a lighter note, any idea who comes up with such unpronounceable names for meds? Posaconazole, Cresemba, Tocilzumab, Remdesivir, Liposomal Amphoterecin, Flavipiravir, Molnupiravir, Baricitinib and the list goes on...”, Rama Rao tweeted.

Tagging this tweet, Rama Rao, in another tweet, commented in a funny way: “I suspect @ShashiTharoor Ji Pakka has a role to play in this(sic)”. The netizens also enjoyed KTR’s tweets and replied to in a hilarious manner.

“Even dictionary is updated regularly based on what @ShashiTharoor talks. I wonder how he memorise these words and use it accurately,” a netizen replied to Rama Rao.

“As a pharmacy student I am enjoying your comments on these easy drugs”, said another person. However, another person tweeted: “Let’s keep the funnies at bay, until we are out of all crisis sir”.

Min lauds police for keeping black marketeers in check

While urging the citizens to be cautious against the unscrupulous dealers who are trying to sell the medicines at exorbitant prices, Rama Rao lauded the efforts of police in keeping a tab on such black marketeers.

​Taking to Twitter, he said: “Police have been doing their best to restrict black marketing of medicines & oxygen cylinders. In the 2nd wave, 128 cases have been filed & 258 people have been held. Anyone who has information on black marketeers can dial 100 or tweet @TelanganaDGP (sic)."

