Lawyers' murder: Hard copy of chargesheet submitted in Telangana court

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A day after the chargesheet in the laywer couple’s murder case was uploaded online, investigating officer DCP (Admin) N Ashok Kumar visited the Manthani Court and submitted the hard copy of the chargesheet to the Principal Munsif Magistrate on Thursday.

It is mandatory that a chargesheet must be filed within 90 days of any given crime. The chargesheet pertaining to the murder of High Court lawyers Gattu Vaman Rao and P Nagamani was uploaded online within the deadline, which ended on Thursday.

In another development, the Magistrate dismissed the bail petition of accused Kunta Srinivas (Accused No.1), Sivanadula Chiranjeevi (Accused No.2) and Akkapaka Kumar (Accused No. 3) on Thursday. They have been charged with the murder of the lawyer couple at Kalvacherla on February 17, 2021.

After the chargesheet was submitted, it took the court authorities several hours to process the 2,000-page document, which includes the chargesheet (163 pages), evidences submitted by the investigating officials, forensic lab reports, witness statements and various other supporting files.