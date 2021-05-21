STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MGM doctors in Warangal join hands to expose corruption

The two doctors' associations shot off a letter to the hospital superintendent to put a halt to the oxygen flow meter scam.

People wait outside the MGM Hospital in Warangal to get tested for Covid

People wait outside the MGM Hospital in Warangal to get tested for Covid-19. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to reform the system, the junior doctors and senior resident doctors of Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal have urged the superintendent to take adequate measures and put an end to the various scams taking place in the MGM Hospital, Warangal, to ensure welfare of patients. 

On Thursday, the two doctors’ associations shot off a letter to the hospital superintendent to put a halt to the oxygen flow meter scam.

According to the young doctors, a few staffers have been creating an artificial shortage of oxygen flow meters in the hospital, after which they steal the apparatus, hide them and then rent them out to patients for a price.The doctors urged the authorities to take necessary measures to stop this practice as patients who approach the hospital in a critical condition were missing out on crucial treatment due to non-availability of the instrument.

The doctors also highlighted two other gross lapses taking place in the hospital. “When it comes to Remdesivir drug, it is being given to stable cases, based on recommendations. The doctors who are on the ground have no idea as to how many vials of the drugs have been issued and to whom,” the letter said.

It also mentioned that the workers in the hospital were wrongfully charging at least Rs 3,000 from patients to handle the bodies of victims and pack it as per Covid-19 norms. 

“The hospitals are facing a range of issues due to non-availability of these crucial items, owing to the apathy of the administration. In the end, it is the doctors who get in the line of fire when patients suffer,” said a doctor, on condition of anonymity.

The letters further highlighted how there was an urgent need to increase the allocation of crucial items such as NIV masks, oxygen masks, dexamethasone, antibiotics and herparin, since they were all unavailable.

​To assist patients when they are being taken for CT scans, other tests or when being shifted from one ward to another, they have sought portable oxygen cylinders as well.

