No TRS leader ready to take health portfolio, says Telangana BJP President

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that no one from the pink party is ready to accept the health portfolio, as the ministry does not augur well for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that this was the ‘fate’ of health ministers in Telangana.

While addressing the media virtually, Sanjay Kumar stated that not just Eatala Rajender, but his predecessors C Laxma Reddy and T Rajaiah also lost the portfolio and faced embarrassment as well. “No one is ready to take the responsibility, as they fear of being targeted by KCR,” he said.

Demanding that the State government include Covid treatment under Aarogyasri to complement Ayushman Bharat, Sanjay Kumar said that while around 26 lakh families would get coverage under the Central government scheme, Aarogyasri can help lakhs of other families get coverage.

He also demanded that the State government increase the assistance limit to Rs 5 lakh from the existing Rs 2 lakh, which, he said, would be possible if the government spent the Rs 2,500 crore allocated for vaccination programme properly.