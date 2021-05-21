STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Police control room gets 9 lakh calls a day, only 6 per cent are genuine

Officials note that calls are also generated usually when children play games on smartphones or when they accidentally touch the power key multiple times.

Published: 21st May 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

The police also said that IVRS would help in reducing system generated calls, due to which people in need will have free lines for communicating their grievances. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Police’s Dial 100 control room is being flooded with a very large number of calls. Every day, around nine lakh calls are being received. As the number of calls is quite high, the number of lines have been increased from 120 to 360. But what is annoying the police is that of the nine lakh calls, 8.50 lakh are system-generated, i.e. calls that connect to 100 when a smartphone user’s software is upgraded or when one shakes the phone. The police disclosed this information on Twitter when an RTI activist, Vijay Gopal, complained that the service was not working. 

​“Tried calling 100 for help at Tarnaka, ridiculous doesn’t even get connected, what’s the point. @hydcitypolice @CPHydCity” (sic) Gopal had tweeted on Wednesday.

Refuting his claim, the police replied that they were receiving nine lakh calls per day of which only 50,000 were from those who had genuine need for help. 

“The rest of the 8.50 lakh calls are system generated, without the knowledge of even the phone users, due to technical upgrades in the smartphones or when a smart phone is shaken multiple times,” a police official said.The police say that sometimes, close to 200 such calls are generated from a single number without even the user’s knowledge. A reply from the Telangana State Police’s official twitter handle also stated, “Because of Smart Phones’ Technology, if anyone shakes, touches the off button 3 times, automatically it directs to Dial 112/100. Due to this problem, now all the states have started IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) to filter calls.” (sic)

Officials note that calls are also generated usually when children play games on smartphones or when they accidentally touch the power key multiple times. In such instances, there is no response from the user’s phone and even when the calls are returned, they are either disconnected or there is no response even after they are answered, say officials.Meanwhile, Vijay Gopal said even the IVRS system had a serious flaw. 

“When we dial 100, IVR again will ask the dialer to dial 1 if its an emergency. Dialing 100 itself is sign of Emergency, pls take care of it and fix it. Hope you see merit in the suggestion. If someone makes calls by mistake or kids call by mistake, an SOP can be made to disconnect the call after 5 to 8 seconds if no one speaks. Dial 100’s purpose is defeated if IVR is put up. Anyway, it is their choice. We gave the feedback.” (sic) he tweeted.

In response to him, the police tweeted, “ Sir, Without IVRS, it is not possible to handle the volume of calls received in a day. Almost 9Lakh calls are hitting our server every day. It is with the help of IVRS,  lines have been increased from 120 to 360, to handle this volume; otherwise, it is not possible to hold Sir.” (sic)

The police also said that IVRS would help in reducing system generated calls, due to which people in need will have free lines for communicating their grievances.

Police responds to RTI activist’s tweet

Responding to a tweet by RTI activist Vijay Gopal, wherein he started that said even the IVRS system had a serious flaw, the police tweeted, “Sir, Without IVRS, it is not possible to handle the volume of calls received in a day. Almost 9Lakh calls are hitting our server every day. It is with the help of IVRS, lines have been increased from 120 to 360, to handle this volume; otherwise, it is not possible to hold Sir.” (sic)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Police
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp