Police control room gets 9 lakh calls a day, only 6 per cent are genuine

Pinto Deepak

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Police’s Dial 100 control room is being flooded with a very large number of calls. Every day, around nine lakh calls are being received. As the number of calls is quite high, the number of lines have been increased from 120 to 360. But what is annoying the police is that of the nine lakh calls, 8.50 lakh are system-generated, i.e. calls that connect to 100 when a smartphone user’s software is upgraded or when one shakes the phone. The police disclosed this information on Twitter when an RTI activist, Vijay Gopal, complained that the service was not working.

​“Tried calling 100 for help at Tarnaka, ridiculous doesn’t even get connected, what’s the point. @hydcitypolice @CPHydCity” (sic) Gopal had tweeted on Wednesday.

Refuting his claim, the police replied that they were receiving nine lakh calls per day of which only 50,000 were from those who had genuine need for help.

“The rest of the 8.50 lakh calls are system generated, without the knowledge of even the phone users, due to technical upgrades in the smartphones or when a smart phone is shaken multiple times,” a police official said.The police say that sometimes, close to 200 such calls are generated from a single number without even the user’s knowledge. A reply from the Telangana State Police’s official twitter handle also stated, “Because of Smart Phones’ Technology, if anyone shakes, touches the off button 3 times, automatically it directs to Dial 112/100. Due to this problem, now all the states have started IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) to filter calls.” (sic)

Officials note that calls are also generated usually when children play games on smartphones or when they accidentally touch the power key multiple times. In such instances, there is no response from the user’s phone and even when the calls are returned, they are either disconnected or there is no response even after they are answered, say officials.Meanwhile, Vijay Gopal said even the IVRS system had a serious flaw.

“When we dial 100, IVR again will ask the dialer to dial 1 if its an emergency. Dialing 100 itself is sign of Emergency, pls take care of it and fix it. Hope you see merit in the suggestion. If someone makes calls by mistake or kids call by mistake, an SOP can be made to disconnect the call after 5 to 8 seconds if no one speaks. Dial 100’s purpose is defeated if IVR is put up. Anyway, it is their choice. We gave the feedback.” (sic) he tweeted.

In response to him, the police tweeted, “ Sir, Without IVRS, it is not possible to handle the volume of calls received in a day. Almost 9Lakh calls are hitting our server every day. It is with the help of IVRS, lines have been increased from 120 to 360, to handle this volume; otherwise, it is not possible to hold Sir.” (sic)

The police also said that IVRS would help in reducing system generated calls, due to which people in need will have free lines for communicating their grievances.

Police responds to RTI activist’s tweet

