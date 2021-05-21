STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ryots sour as surplus mango yield hits businesses in Telangana

Many farmers have been losing almost all their income this year because of the unseasonal rains and the Covid-19 lockdown.

Published: 21st May 2021 09:49 AM

Farmers sell mangoes at the Warangal fruit market.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Mangoes from erstwhile Warangal are flooding markets in the district, and the same is being purchased by wholesalers in huge quantities to be stocked up for export to other States. 

This, however, is indirectly causing losses to mango farmers as the wholesalers are deciding prices based on the quality and size of the fruit in the market.

According to mango traders, the king of fruits is arriving in large quantities and the prices have come down from last year. On average, the fruit is being sold for Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per tonne. The most famous varieties arriving at the Warangal fruit market are Banaganapalli (Benishan), Totapuri, Neelam, Rasalu, and Dasheri.

Mango farmers are disappointed with the price in the market and are alleging that wholesalers are deciding their own prices. Many farmers have been losing almost all their income this year because of the unseasonal rains and the Covid-19 lockdown.

K Shivaramulu, a farmer from Warangal Rural district, said that mango farmers were struggling to get a good price in the fruit market. He alleged that market yard officials were encouraging wholesalers to finalise low prices on their crop, leaving them with losses on their investment. He also said that as markets were open only for four hours and since mangoes could not be stored for long like other fruits, farmers had no option but to sell them to traders at low prices.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, A Nagesh, a wholesaler in the Warangal fruit market, said that mango supply in the market is much higher than last year. He said that prices come down when the arrival is high, and will also depend on the size and quality of the fruit. 

​With the lockdown, retail and local roadside outlet vendors are not showing interest to purchase mangoes. We are hence exporting it to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and other States, said Nagesh.

