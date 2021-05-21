Tainted GST official Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi denied bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Court for CBI cases rejected tainted GST official Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi’s bail petition.

​The CBI had arrested Gandhi on April 21, 2020 in a disproportionate assets case and he was sent to judicial custody. His wife Sireesha is also an accused in the same case.

The CBI had booked Gandhi and his wife on July 2019 for allegedly illicitly amassing wealth to the tune of Rs 3.74 crore.

During the investigation, the CBI issued notices under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Neither did the accused cooperate with the investigation, nor did they furnish requisite information and documents pertaining to the case.

It was further alleged that the accused influenced the witnesses and dissuaded them from joining the investigation and disclosing relevant facts in the case.

The accused had even furnished false and fabricated Covid-positive reports in the name of his family members to evade the arrest.