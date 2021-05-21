STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana officials replace rickety Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony walls

It is to be mentioned that no casualties were reported after the walls of two houses came crashing down one after the other at Mutrajpally last week.

Published: 21st May 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Dilapidated walls being demolished and replaced by new walls at Mutrajpalli Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony near Gajwel.

Dilapidated walls being demolished and replaced by new walls at Mutrajpalli Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony near Gajwel.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: State government officials have begun tearing down the rickety walls of double bedroom houses at Mutrajpally Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony near Gajwel in the light of two incidents of wall collapse in the last one week, which had raised concerns of safety of the houses among residents.

Officials are in the process of identifying unstable walls in the colony, and believe that the successive collapse of walls will raise questions of quality of the 2BHK houses.

So far, they have classified the walls of about 15 to 20 houses as weak, and are razing them to make way for new ones. In fact, about 10 walls have already been torn down and replaced.

It may be mentioned that no casualties were reported after the walls of two houses came crashing down one after the other at Mutrajpally last week.

Panchayat Raj Deputy Engineer K Ramachander, who had supervised the construction of the houses, claimed that the walls of a few houses were weak due to shoddy work by masons. He also alleged that the masons had built these walls using soil instead of beams.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mutrajpally Rehabilitation and Resettlement
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp