Telangana officials replace rickety Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony walls

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: State government officials have begun tearing down the rickety walls of double bedroom houses at Mutrajpally Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony near Gajwel in the light of two incidents of wall collapse in the last one week, which had raised concerns of safety of the houses among residents.

Officials are in the process of identifying unstable walls in the colony, and believe that the successive collapse of walls will raise questions of quality of the 2BHK houses.

So far, they have classified the walls of about 15 to 20 houses as weak, and are razing them to make way for new ones. In fact, about 10 walls have already been torn down and replaced.

It may be mentioned that no casualties were reported after the walls of two houses came crashing down one after the other at Mutrajpally last week.

Panchayat Raj Deputy Engineer K Ramachander, who had supervised the construction of the houses, claimed that the walls of a few houses were weak due to shoddy work by masons. He also alleged that the masons had built these walls using soil instead of beams.