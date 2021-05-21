STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana to procure 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses for high-risk groups

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said as soon as the vaccine doses arrive, they would be administered to small-time traders who mingle most with the people.

Published: 21st May 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

A health official shows Covaxin dose

A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the State government will soon procure 10 lakh doses of Covaxin, which will be administered on a priority basis to auto rickshaw drivers, taxi drivers and those who run ration shops, fruit and vegetable stalls, and meat shops in the State.

He directed the officials concerned to identify how many such people live in the district, so as to vaccinate them. 

On Thursday, the Minister toured Medak district, during which he visited the Covid ward of Medak Area Hospital and inquired about the well-being of the patients.

Later, he held a meeting with the officials concerned at the Collectorate and conducted a review on Covid-19 and paddy purchase. He said the government was trying to arrest the spread of Covid-19 in the State and reduce the number of deaths. The Minister said as soon as the vaccine doses arrive, they would be administered to small-time traders who mingle most with the people.

Harish Rao said that there was no shortage of Remdesivir and oxygen in the district. He said another 219 vials of the drug were available. He said as there was no oxygen plant in the district, they have appealed to MEIL to supply it.”

‘Pay ryots for paddy’

Later, the Minister conducted a review on paddy purchase and said that in the district, 2,11,000 metric tonnes of grains have been procured. He said as there was a shortage of lorries, farmers were moving grains by tractors, and asked officials to pay them immediately for the paddy procured.

​Rao directed the state civil supplies commissioner to see that Sangareddy district’s rice millers take 25,000 metric tonnes of paddy. He said the district still needs 60 lakh gunny bags and asked officials to procure them. He advised officials to be vigilant as another 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy would be arriving at the purchase centres.

