Why no Muslim member in Telangana State Public Service Commission, asks ex-minister Shabbir Ali

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Telangana minister and Mohammed Ali Shabbir strongly condemned the non-inclusion of a Muslim member in the newly-constituted Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

In a media statement on Thursday, the former Leader of Opposition in the Telangana State Legislative Council said Muslims constitute nearly 14-15 per cent of the total population in the State.

Almost 90% of Muslim youth are jobless and aspire to get recruited in various appointments to be made by the State Government. Presently, almost 80 per cent of Muslims are covered under the BC-E category and are entitled to 4 per cent quota in all recruitments.

“However, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao apparently wants to stop the ongoing 4 per cent Muslim quota in government jobs. As a prelude, he did not appoint any Muslim member in the TSPSC,” alleged Shabbir Ali.