Centre provided 1,404 ventilators to Telangana: G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Centre has been helping the Telangana government contain the Covid-19 pandemic, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Friday, released the break-up of 1,404 ventilators which were sanctioned through the PM Cares fund. He also said that the Central government provided oxygen cylinders, ventilators, vaccines, PPE kits, N-95 masks, and established PSA oxygen plants.

As per the data released by the Minister, as many as 295 ventilators were given to Gandhi Hospital, 190 to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) Gachibowli, 100 to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Adilabad, 100 to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital Warangal, 65 each to Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar Government General Hospitals (GGHs), 55 to Erragadda GGH, 50 to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), 40 to Osmania Hospital, and 35 each to Nalgonda, Suryapet and Siddipet GGHs. Khammam, Karimnagar, and Sangareddy GGHs received 31, 29, and 28 ventilators respectively. Likewise, Fever Hospital received 22, King Koti Hospital 20, Golkonda Military Hospital 20, Singareni Government Hospital 16, and Niloufer 10.