God! I need a Tharoorosaurus, KT Rama Rao tweets to Shashi Tharoor

HYDERABAD: Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has lived upto his billing that he has a passion for far-fetched and unpronounceable words. In a playful banter Tharoor reacted to Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao’s tweet on him that he (Tharoor) may have had something to do with the nomenclature of the medicines used for treatment of Covid-19 and black fungus as all of them are difficult to pronounce.

Tharoor, known for his bombastic style of English, replied to KTRs tweet, saying: “Not guilty! How can you indulge in such floccinaucinihilipilification.” Responding to this, Rama Rao said he had to run for a dictionary.

On a lighter note, Rama Rao first tweeted on Thursday night wondering who had come up with such unpronounceable names for medicines like Posaconazole, Cresemba,Tocilzumab,Remdesivir, Liposomal Amphoterecin, Flavipiravir, Molnupiravir, Baricitinib and tagged Shashi Tharoor: “I suspect Shashi Tharoor Ji Pakka has a role to play in this.” Shashi Tharoor on Friday tweeted: “Not guilty! How can you indulge in such floccinaucinihilipilification, @KTRTRS? Left to me I’d happily call them “CoroNil”, “CoroZero”, & even “GoCoroNaGo!” But these pharmacists are more procrustean.... (sic).”

In reply to Thiruvananthapuram MP’s comment, Rama Rao said: “Devudaaaa..... had to pull out a dictionary & Tharoorosaurus to comprehend. PS: loved the Coronil dig (sic).” The conversation between the two left the Twitterati in splits of laughter.

Intellectual stimulation delights Twitterati

Consultant Cardiologist at KIMS Raghu Kishore Galla tweeted that “5th longest word in the english literature.... He is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious in engilsh... [sic]”.Another netizen tweeted: “Both are intellectuals, making India pride. Congrats Sir, your language is not intellegible even if we start working with thesaurus. Great persons always do great things only. Long live Sirs, to serve India via Telangana [sic].”

One netizen tweeted : “Sir pls I will understand English not your English. Where did u learn this? My teacher teach me A for Apple. Your teacher would have to teach u A for archconservative. What a difference [sic].”