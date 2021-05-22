K Chandrasekhar Rao picks Yashoda Hospital for care, Gandhi Hospital for publicity: YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said that KCR went to Yashoda Hospital, a corporate institution, for treatment, but to Gandhi Hospital for publicity.

Interacting with self-help groups (SHGs) online on Friday, she said that women were mortgaging their movable and immobile properties during these testing times. She also said that the State government was turning a blind eye even though farmers were perturbed due to delayed paddy procuremen. She said that SHGs have taken over Rs 10,000 crore, which is 60 per cent higher than the previous year, to meet their medical, and household needs.

Slamming the ‘everything is under control’ statement of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Sharmila said, “The government should learn what the people of the State are going through. It is like a cat drinking milk with its eyes closed.”

She said that even though many had demanded that the State bring Covid-19 treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme, the government got away with just implementing the Aushman Bharat scheme.