Kin allege TRS leader’s hand in tribal youth’s death

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Following the suspicious death of a tribal youngster Malavath Siddartha Nayak, who belonged to Hasakothur village of Kammarpally mandal, the local residents and the family members of the deceased person staged a protest here, on Friday, alleging that the youth was murdered by TRS village committee president K Rajesh and friends. They also attacked Rajesh’s house. Meanwhile, sources told Express that the police have already taken the accused persons into custody.

According to villagers, Siddartha Nayak left home on Wednesday and his family members learnt that the victim was no more when Rajesh phoned Nayak’s father to inform him that the youngster died of Covid at a private hospital. After noticing the bruises and injuries on Nayak’s body, which was sent to the village by Rajesh, on Thursday, villagers suspect that Rajesh and friends killed Nayak as he was in a relationship with the accused person’s sister.

Police have registered a case. His final rites were held late on Thursday night. Meanwhile, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri spoke with Nayak’s father and expressed his condolences. According to sources, the youth was a BJP activist.