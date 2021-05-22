STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government may bank on loans for Rythu Bandhu payment

With crucial activities like registration of properties, sale of petrol and diesel having almost come to a halt, the government has to depend on loans to dole out Rythu Bandhu benefits to farmers

Published: 22nd May 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s revenues are expected to drastically decline in June, with the implementation of lockdown for 20 days in the State. Lockdown-2 imposed on May 12 will be in force till May 30, and an extension of the lockdown beyond May 30 has not been ruled out yet. 

In the meantime, the State government has to pay nearly Rs 5,000 crore to farmers during the Kharif season, at Rs 5,000 per acre; it had allocated Rs 14,800 crore for Rythu Bandhu in the 2021-22 Budget. Besides this, Rs 5,225 crore has been proposed for crop loan waiver in the current fiscal.

With crucial activities like registration of properties, sale of petrol and diesel having almost come to a halt, the government has to depend on loans to dole out Rythu Bandhu benefits to farmers. It has already taken Rs 5,500-crore State Development Loan in the last two months. If the lockdown persists, the chances of crop loan waiver would be remote. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government Rythu Bandhu
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
A queue at the Ayurveda camp set up in Nellore’s Krishnapatnam. (Photo | Express)
Crowds again flock to Andhra village to get unapproved 'ayurvedic cure' for COVID-19
Gallery
Born on January 9, 1927, in Maroda village, (present-day Uttarakhand) Bahuguna's zest for environmental preservation took flight early on. He began participating in social activities from the age of 13. In frame: Sunderlal Bahuguna signing an autograph fo
Saluting 'Chipko Movement' pioneer and renowned environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp