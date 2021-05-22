Telangana records 3,464 fresh Covid-19 cases with 25 deaths 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 3,464 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the State-wide caseload to 5,47,727. With this, the total number of active cases in the Satate are at 44,395. Over 4,800 individuals recovered from the virus on the same day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,00,247.

The State also recorded 25 deaths on the day, taking the toll to 3,085. Meanwhile, Telangana conducted 65,997 Covid tests on Friday, of which 49,229 were from government testing centres and 16,768 from private testing centres.

The highest caseload was reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits with 534 cases, followed by Rangareddy district with 243, Medchal district with 219 and Khammam district with 217.