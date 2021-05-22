STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana on high alert after 13 Maoists killed in encounter in Maharashtra

Apart from cordoning off certain areas, the police have also launched massive vehicle checks and searches.

Published: 22nd May 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY/ ADILABAD: Hours after about 13 Maoists were killed in an encounter in the Gadchiroli forest area in Maharashtra, security was tightened along the Telangana-Maharashtra border, on Friday. Meanwhile, the security personnel have also intensified combing operations in border villages hit by Maoist menace. It may be mentioned here that Sironcha village in Gadchiroli district shares its border with Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district.

Apart from cordoning off certain areas, the police have also launched massive vehicle checks and searches. The officials also interacted with local residents and tribals in Agency areas and have asked them to immediately contact the security personnel if they notice strangers moving suspiciously through Kaleshwaram, Bhupalpally, and Mahadevpur mandals.

Sources told Express that immediately after receiving information on the encounter, Bhupalpally police stepped up vigil and with the help of 10 special teams, managed to keep a tab on the movement of Maoists. Meanwhile, the authorities have also deployed additional forces at  projects under Kaleshwaram Scheme, including Medigadda, Annaram, and Karnepally pumphouse in Mahadevpur mandal, police officials said.

Speaking to Express, Kataram DSP Bonala Kishan said: “We suspect that injured Maoists might enter Bhupalpally to seek treatment. We have informed all community health centres and hospitals about the situation and have asked them to contact us if they find anyone suspicious,” the DSP added.

Cops step up vigil in 2 dists
Meanwhile, in the wake of  the encounter, the police have stepped up vigil in Mancherial and Asifabad districts as well. Apart from taking up vehicle checks, the cops have also begun combing operations in forests and along the banks of the Pranahitha river. OSD Sharath Chandra Pawar said that 11 teams have been deployed to comb forests and banks of Pranahitha river.

