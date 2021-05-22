STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Unofficial Rapid Tests, a norm in district private hospitals of Telangana

Hospitals resorting to this measure as testing in rural areas is very low, with just 50 RAT kits given per PHC & labs being located in district headquarters

Published: 22nd May 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

A ‘No Vaccination Today’ sign put up on a board in front of the vaccination centre behind Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday

A ‘No Vaccination Today’ sign put up on a board in front of the vaccination centre behind Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A possible reason for the under-reporting of cases in Telangana is that some private hospitals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns are unofficially using Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits to test patients who are arriving with symptoms but no report. 

This is being done as testing in rural areas is very low with just 50 RAT kits given per Primary Health Centre (PHC). Also, RT-PCR labs and private lab facilities are located only in the erstwhile district headquarters where the samples take a minimum of one week to come back in.

“Every private hospital has now procured RAT kits which are not part of the government kits. This is because the number of tests done across districts is hardly enough considering the caseload. RAT is quite responsive on those with symptoms and so this helps hospitals to quickly start treatment,” explained a doctor managing a private hospital in Nalgonda. 

There are plenty of suppliers as well who provide the kits in abundance. “All our colleagues in other states are freely using these kits because of its turnaround time being 30 minutes. Only in Telangana we are not officially allowed to use these. However, the government has been allowing us to do so informally understanding the constraints of RT-PCR lab availability,” added the doctor.

As per data, private labs which offer RT-PCR tests are only there in select districts like Khammam, Sangareddy, Chevella, Karimnagar, Siddipet and Mahbubnagar among others. The current testing rates in individual districts is only about 1,500-4,000 barring Greater Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal where double the number get tested each day.

Home test kits
Meanwhile, with ICMR giving approvals for home test kits this week, the Private Hospitals Association is now demanding that the government officially allow RAT tests in private hospitals to economise costs and time. 

“This is the need of the hour as it will help us offer healthcare services on time. If hospitals are resorting to use RAT kits at present, it will be of use only to the hospital to quickly isolate the patient, but ultimately the patient suffers due to a lack of an official record,” said Dr Rakesh V, Telangana Arogyasri Network of Hospitals Assosciation (TANHA)
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana covid test coronavirus COIVD 19 Rapid Antigen Test
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
A queue at the Ayurveda camp set up in Nellore’s Krishnapatnam. (Photo | Express)
Crowds again flock to Andhra village to get unapproved 'ayurvedic cure' for COVID-19
Gallery
Born on January 9, 1927, in Maroda village, (present-day Uttarakhand) Bahuguna's zest for environmental preservation took flight early on. He began participating in social activities from the age of 13. In frame: Sunderlal Bahuguna signing an autograph fo
Saluting 'Chipko Movement' pioneer and renowned environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp