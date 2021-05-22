Unofficial Rapid Tests, a norm in district private hospitals of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A possible reason for the under-reporting of cases in Telangana is that some private hospitals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns are unofficially using Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits to test patients who are arriving with symptoms but no report.

This is being done as testing in rural areas is very low with just 50 RAT kits given per Primary Health Centre (PHC). Also, RT-PCR labs and private lab facilities are located only in the erstwhile district headquarters where the samples take a minimum of one week to come back in.

“Every private hospital has now procured RAT kits which are not part of the government kits. This is because the number of tests done across districts is hardly enough considering the caseload. RAT is quite responsive on those with symptoms and so this helps hospitals to quickly start treatment,” explained a doctor managing a private hospital in Nalgonda.

There are plenty of suppliers as well who provide the kits in abundance. “All our colleagues in other states are freely using these kits because of its turnaround time being 30 minutes. Only in Telangana we are not officially allowed to use these. However, the government has been allowing us to do so informally understanding the constraints of RT-PCR lab availability,” added the doctor.

As per data, private labs which offer RT-PCR tests are only there in select districts like Khammam, Sangareddy, Chevella, Karimnagar, Siddipet and Mahbubnagar among others. The current testing rates in individual districts is only about 1,500-4,000 barring Greater Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal where double the number get tested each day.

Home test kits

Meanwhile, with ICMR giving approvals for home test kits this week, the Private Hospitals Association is now demanding that the government officially allow RAT tests in private hospitals to economise costs and time.

“This is the need of the hour as it will help us offer healthcare services on time. If hospitals are resorting to use RAT kits at present, it will be of use only to the hospital to quickly isolate the patient, but ultimately the patient suffers due to a lack of an official record,” said Dr Rakesh V, Telangana Arogyasri Network of Hospitals Assosciation (TANHA)

