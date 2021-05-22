Vehicles will be seized during lockdown if found plying for no valid reason, warns Telangana DGP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the movement of large numbers of goods vehicles during the lockdown hours, DGP M Mahender Reddy said like in the past, their movement will be regulated and they will be allowed to operate only during nights.

“A large number of goods vehicles are plying on the roads. We will soon issue a traffic advisory to regulate their movement from 9pm to 8am everyday,” he said, after inspecting the lockdown enforcement in the tri-commissionerates -- Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda -- in the city.

He warned that vehicles would be seized if found moving without purpose and they will be released only after the lockdown period is lifted. “I request only those with medical emergencies to come out. Some people are moving out carrying old prescriptions and hospital documents. Their vehicles will also be seized and cases will be booked against them,” he said.

Further, to control the spread of the virus, all entry and exit points of cities and towns except the National Highways, including major cities like Hyderabad and Warangal, would be closed from 10am to 6am and only permitted vehicles and persons will be allowed to travel. “By restricting vehicle and public movement, the virus can be controlled,” he said

He also directed shops, vendors, hawkers and other establishments to start the closure process from 9.30 am itself, so that there will be no customers by 10 am. They should not allow fresh customers after 9.30 am. He also advised people, especially those living in cities, to not travel long distances to purchase essentials. Instead people can purchase them from nearby stores, he said.

Food delivery

Meanwhile, police have started restricting the movement of food delivery boys. Tens of delivery boys were stopped at different parts of the city. There were also reports of delivery boys being beaten up when asked by police about the reason for stopping them. However, no official orders have been released on the issue.

Police officials said food delivery boys are not following Covid protocols and are creating more issues in the process of delivery. Some of them have their friends with them riding pillion, while some are found roaming on the roads, even when they are not delivering any food item.

Police said they have received instructions from higher ups to restrict the movement of food delivery boys. In some locations in the city, police started closing down kitchens, which supply food through delivery boys. “If these places are closed, there won’t be any orders and there will be no movement of delivery boys also,” an official said.

Movement of goods vehicles to be permitted only from 9pm to 8am

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad has notified that the movement of both loaded and unloaded vehicles will be allowed only from 9pm to 8am (next day morning) in the city limits with effect from Sunday.

He said that there will however be no restriction on the movement of vehicles that carry oxygen and domestic gas cylinders, oxygen tankers, medical equipment transportation and water tankers.

The instructions have been issued in accordance with a government order to curb the infection chain and ensure the firm imposition of the lockdown.