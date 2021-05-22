Videos claim all’s not well at Telangana's Siddipet hospital   

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A few videos that have gone viral on social media show that all is not well at Siddipet Government Hospital. In one of the videos, a Siddipet resident is seen claiming that he was not informed by the hospital authorities of his mother’s death due to Covid-19.

He said that he got to know that she died after he saw CCTV footage of her body being taken away. The man claimed that the doctors did not bother to break the news to him. Another video from the same hospital alleged that the staff paid no attention to a woman who was bleeding from her hand.

A different video making the rounds on social media even goes on to claim that when Finance Minister Harish Rao arrived at the hospital two days ago, he was taken to all the well-maintained wards, but not to the ones where there was oxygen shortage.