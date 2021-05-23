STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ayurveda college in Telangana prescribing medicines for black fungus treatment, but where are the takers?

The college is also offering AYUSH-64 to boost the immune system for fighting COVID-19, Ayush doctors said.

Published: 23rd May 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Ahmed Minhajuddin, Dy Director, NRIUMSD, displays the AYUSH-64 medicine in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

Dr Ahmed Minhajuddin, Dy Director, NRIUMSD, displays the AYUSH-64 medicine in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Government Unani College and Ayurveda College are prescribing medicines for treating Mucormycosis (black fungus), but there appear to be no takers. Doctors from Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) assert that the medicines are effective and can help in both prevention and cure of both Covid-19 and Mucormycosis.

“We have two different categories of Ayurvedic medication, post-Covid and for patients having mild Covid,” Dr P Yashoda, professor and in-charge of Black Fungus Preventive Medicine Centre at the Dr BRKR Govt Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, says.

ALSO READ | Ayurvedic medicines fly off shelves in Telangana's Karimnagar

“The medicine currently being offered for Mucormycosis for free is not a cure, but a preventive drug for diabetic patients who have survived Covid.” 

Unani prevents fungal infection

According to the doctors, less than 50 people have taken the Ayurvedic medicine so far. “Fungal infections like Mucormycosis are not new like Covid-19. The fungal infection is preventable and curable too,” says Dr Ahmed Minhajuddin, Deputy Director of National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders.

“Mucormycosis can be prevented by maintaining hygiene in the hospital environment. Masks worn should be washed before every use because the moisture content helps fungus survive,” he said.The Government Nizamia Tibbi College is offering a syrup and an inhaling oil that can aid breathing among Covid-19 patients. 

AYUSH-64

The college is also offering AYUSH-64 to boost the immune system for fighting COVID-19, Ayush doctors said. AYUSH-64 is a polyherbal formulation that has been found useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate Covid-19 infection. It is recommended in the National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga which is vetted by the National Task Force on Covid Management of ICMR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayurveda Black fungus
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp