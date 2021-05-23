Ayurveda college in Telangana prescribing medicines for black fungus treatment, but where are the takers?

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Government Unani College and Ayurveda College are prescribing medicines for treating Mucormycosis (black fungus), but there appear to be no takers. Doctors from Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) assert that the medicines are effective and can help in both prevention and cure of both Covid-19 and Mucormycosis.

“We have two different categories of Ayurvedic medication, post-Covid and for patients having mild Covid,” Dr P Yashoda, professor and in-charge of Black Fungus Preventive Medicine Centre at the Dr BRKR Govt Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, says.

“The medicine currently being offered for Mucormycosis for free is not a cure, but a preventive drug for diabetic patients who have survived Covid.”

Unani prevents fungal infection

According to the doctors, less than 50 people have taken the Ayurvedic medicine so far. “Fungal infections like Mucormycosis are not new like Covid-19. The fungal infection is preventable and curable too,” says Dr Ahmed Minhajuddin, Deputy Director of National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders.

“Mucormycosis can be prevented by maintaining hygiene in the hospital environment. Masks worn should be washed before every use because the moisture content helps fungus survive,” he said.The Government Nizamia Tibbi College is offering a syrup and an inhaling oil that can aid breathing among Covid-19 patients.

AYUSH-64

The college is also offering AYUSH-64 to boost the immune system for fighting COVID-19, Ayush doctors said. AYUSH-64 is a polyherbal formulation that has been found useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate Covid-19 infection. It is recommended in the National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga which is vetted by the National Task Force on Covid Management of ICMR.