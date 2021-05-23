STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayurvedic medicines fly off shelves in Telangana's Karimnagar

Published: 23rd May 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

People purchase Ayurvedic medicines, which have been selling like hot cakes in Karimnagar, at a medical shop in the town on Saturday.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after nearly 50,000 people descended on Krishnapatnam village in Andhra Pradesh in search of an Ayurvedic ‘Covid-19 cure’ promised by a doctor, Karimnagar district witnessed a newfound demand for Ayurvedic medicines. 

Dealers said that Ayurvedic immunity boosters and herbal ingredients have been selling like hot cakes in the district. A few sellers have even exhausted their supplies, which would be replenished only on Monday.   
The Ayurvedic medicine prepared by Krishnapatnam doctor Bonigi Anandaiah triggered a massive demand in Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring states.

Karimnagar’s Ayurvedic doctors are in demand

The subsequent chaos forced the AP government to stop its distribution and look into the efficacy of the ‘cure’, which was promptly denounced by Allopathy doctors. In fact, many in Karimnagar have been approaching Ayurvedic doctors for similar ‘cures’. Speaking to Express, Ayurvedic Medical Officer Dr K Amarnath said, “Such medicines need to be approved and authenticated by the Ayush Ministry. Only then can we sell them. We are giving alternative medicines to Covid patients, which can be had alongside their Allopathy course. 

We are also prescribing immunity boosters like Maha Sudarshana Khada and Amrutharista, which can also be used to treat viral fevers. These medicines are prepared by pharma companies and approved by the government.” It may be mentioned that in the last one year, sale of Ayurvedic products has improved in the district and elsewhere in the State.

