Cops arrest four people for abusing hospital staffers, vandalism in Telangana's Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Police arrested a man and his three friends on Saturday for abusing the Siddipet Government Hospital staffers, accusing them of neglect, and vandalising the premises.

The man, MD Muneer, had recently made a video, which has since gone viral, in which he is accusing the hospital staff of neglect in his mother’s death due to Covid-19.

Following the video, a BJP Mahila Morcha president and two other women had allegedly entered the Covid ward of the hospital without permission on Friday. They were also arrested and produced before the court on Saturday.

Collector P Venkatram Reddy took a serious view of Muneer’s video, in which his friend is pretending to be dead at the hospital. In the video, the accused and his friends were also seen entering the Covid ward, abusing the medical staff and vandalising the hospital door. Venkatram had called for an urgent meeting with the hospital’s superintendent and other officials to check the videos and directed the police to book Muneer and his three friends.

Siddipet Assistant Commissioner of Police Rameshwar told the Express that the seven immediately applied for the bail and the Siddipet court granted the bail. Meanwhile, former MP Vijayashanthi has condemned the State government for filing cases against BJP Mahila Morcha Karyakartas for ‘merely’ inspecting the Siddipet Government Hospital.