In a matter of days, COVID shatters 27-year-old doctor’s family in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a cruel twist of fate, a 27-year-old MBBS graduate preparing for NEET, who had recently lost both her parents to Covid-19, herself too succumbed to the virus two days ago. Dr Nancy Prem, 27, passed away due to post Covid-19 complications.

“During end of April, Nancy’s father contracted Covid-19 in Vizag, where he works. Soon after, her mother also tested positive. Her father’s condition deteriorated and he needed to be hospitalised, but was unable to get a bed.

As a result, he had to be provided ICU support. On May 3, he passed away,” said Sankeerthana P, Nancy’s cousin. “While our family was just coping with the loss, my aunt also passed away within a few hours of my uncle’s death. That just rattled us all,” she added.

As if this much grief was not enough, Nancy then tested positive. “She was diagnosed with a heart disease two years ago and so was a little weak. While Covid-19 in itself had not been so harsh on her, the grief of losing her parents and her pre-existing condition made it worse. Last week, she improved a bit, but then collapsed two days ago and passed away,” Sankeerthana added.