Mahabubabad man hospitalised with black fungus-like symptoms

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A 31-year-old man, who recently recovered from Covid-19, was hospitalised on Saturday after he developed black fungus-like symptoms. The victim belongs to Balya thanda in Bayyaram mandal, Mahabubabad district. According to sources, soon after he noticed swelling around his eyes, the victim consulted the doctors at Government Area Hospital in Mahabubabad, on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the doctors there referred him to the Government ENT Hospital in Hyderabad as symptoms appeared similar to those found in black fungus-infected patients. Speaking to Express, DMHO B Harish Raj said that the victim recovered from Covid a few days ago.

“After he got himself admitted, we conducted tests on the victim and noticed the black fungus-like symptoms. If positive, this will be the first case of black fungus in the district,” the DMHO added.