Telangana Civil Supplies Department speeds up paddy procurement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, on Saturday, said that the department has expedited the paddy procurement procedure by overcoming problems induced by the lockdown.

He said that they procured 52.41 lakh metric tonnes worth `9,886 crore through 6,892 procurement centres during the ongoing procurement drive.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy said that as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, they were trying to ensure that farmers are not troubled with the untimely rains, lockdown and spread of Covid-19. He said that the local administration had been directed to source transport vehicles locally to overcome the transport vehicle shortage.

Stating that they procured 21.22 lakh metric tonnes in just 10 days after the enforcement of the lockdown, Reddy claimed that Telangana was the only State to achieve this feat. Reddy said that to ensure quick payments, he has set up a dynamic dashboard in his office and is monitoring it regularly.