Telangana Junior Doctors Association threatens strike from May 26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) will stage a black-badge protest from Sunday, as a last-ditch attempt to get their demands met.

In a statement, the association said, “We will boycott services from May 26 if our demands are not met. From Sunday, until May 26, we will wear black badges as a sign of protest.”

The junior doctors’ demands include separate hospitals for Covid-hit healthcare staff and ex gratia for deceased workers. They are also seeking a hike in salary for their relentless frontline service for the last one year.

These demands were raised in the light of several healthcare workers losing their lives to Covid-19. According to IMA-Telangana, nearly 20 doctors succumbed to the disease in the second wave, and this list only includes the doctors under the IMA. Several lab technicians, nurses, and ASHA workers also died due to Covid-19 in Telangana.