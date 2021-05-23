STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS now sends Harish to counter Eatala threat

The party is wary of many of Rajender’s loyalists from Huzurabad leaving the party to join Rajender.

Published: 23rd May 2021 08:14 AM

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, also seen as a troubleshooter for the TRS, has been deputed to Huzurabad to checkmate former Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s moves. The party is wary of many of Rajender’s loyalists from Huzurabad leaving the party to join Rajender. On Saturday, Rao held a meeting with TRS leaders from Huzurabad. Most TRS cadres and leaders assured the Minister that they would continue to support TRS and not extend support to Rajender.

Apart from the efforts being made by Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar for the last one week to retain the cadre in Huzurabad, the TRS also deputed Harish Rao to fully isolate Rajender in the segment. On Saturday, Rao held the meeting with party leaders amid talk that the TRS leadership may approach the State Legislative Assembly Speaker to disqualify Rajender as an MLA for the latter’s anti-party activities. In such a scenario, a bypoll would be necessitated for the Huzurabad Assembly segment. In that case, the TRS leadership is determined to defeat Rajender. 

Though the former Minister has said that he would resign as an MLA after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, it remains to be seen whether Rajender would resign first or the TRS leadership would take a step to disqualify him.

During Saturday’s meeting, Harish Rao told the party rank and file that in case a bypoll was held for Huzurabad Assembly segment, then the TRS should win with a huge majority. “Let us support the leadership of TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS party for continuing the developmental activities in the segment,” Harish Rao exhorted the party cadre. 

It may be recalled here that Rajender was sacked from the Cabinet following allegations of grabbing of assigned lands for the poultry farm. Rajender, sensing that Harish Rao would come to the segment, rushed to Huzurabad two days ago. Rajender has also been meeting TRS workers and his followers in the segment.

