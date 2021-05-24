Ambulance owners in Telangana continue to fleece patients

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

KHAMMAM: While the entire nation is suffering and the citizens are struggling to get back on their feet, certain group of people are going all out to make the best of this pandemic situation for their selfish needs. In one such scenario, private ambulances in both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts are looting Covid-19 patients and their family members by charging exorbitant rates for shifting the victims to hospitals, especially the ones in Hyderabad.

Speaking to Express, K Narasimha Rao, a resident of Khammam town, said: “My wife tested positive recently and as per the advice of the staffers at a private hospital, where she was admitted to initially, I contacted a private ambulance to shift her to Hyderabad. Shockingly the ambulance driver demanded Rs 30,000. It used to be Rs 10,000 on normal days”.

When Express spoke to a few sources, they said that many private ambulances, several of which belong to certain hospitals, are looting the patients and their family members ruthlessly, and also mentioned that, sometimes, they even demand up to Rs 50,000.

Recently, the authorities of the Medical and Health Department and District Collector RV Karnan had held a meeting with private ambulance owners. While asking them not to overcharge the patients, the authorities had also directed private ambulance owners not to demand even a single penny more than what the government has fixed. However, even after this meeting, they continue to charge monstrous rates from Covid patients and their kin. According to sources, there are 150 private ambulances in Khammam and 18 in Bhadradri- Kothagudem district.

It is learnt that the private ambulances are overcharging non- Covid patients as well. S Ramakrishna, belonging to Bhadrachalam town, attributed the situation to the unavailability of government-owned ambulances, since they are always busy with Covid services. Meanwhile, people have now started demanding that the State government fix the price ceiling for ambulances, depending on category and facilities. Speaking to Express, DMHO Dr B Malathi said: “We have already directed private ambulance owners not to overcharge patients. If we receive specific complaints against someone, the officials will take stern action as per norms.”