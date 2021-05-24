STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ambulance owners in Telangana continue to fleece patients

Victims being charged at least Rs 30,000, as against Rs 10,000 on normal days, for being shifted to hospitals in Hyderabad. 

Published: 24th May 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

A representational image of an ambulance. (Photo R Satish Babu, EPS)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: While the entire nation is suffering and the citizens are struggling to get back on their feet, certain group of people are going all out to make the best of this pandemic situation for their selfish needs. In one such scenario, private ambulances in both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts are looting Covid-19 patients and their family members by charging exorbitant rates for shifting the victims to hospitals, especially the ones in Hyderabad.

Speaking to Express, K Narasimha Rao, a resident of Khammam town, said: “My wife tested positive recently and as per the advice of the staffers at a private hospital, where she was admitted to initially, I contacted a private ambulance to shift her to Hyderabad. Shockingly the ambulance driver demanded Rs 30,000. It used to be Rs 10,000 on normal days”.

When Express spoke to a few sources, they said that many private ambulances, several of which belong to certain hospitals, are looting the patients and their family members ruthlessly, and also mentioned that, sometimes, they even demand up to Rs 50,000.

Recently, the authorities of the Medical and Health Department and District Collector RV Karnan had held a meeting with private ambulance owners. While asking them not to overcharge the patients, the authorities had also directed private ambulance owners not to demand even a single penny more than what the government has fixed. However, even after this meeting, they continue to charge monstrous rates from Covid patients and their kin. According to sources, there are 150 private ambulances in Khammam and 18 in Bhadradri- Kothagudem district.

It is learnt that the private ambulances are overcharging non- Covid patients as well. S Ramakrishna, belonging to Bhadrachalam town, attributed the situation to the unavailability of government-owned ambulances, since they are always busy with Covid services. Meanwhile, people have now started demanding that the State government fix the price ceiling for ambulances, depending on category and facilities. Speaking to Express, DMHO Dr B Malathi said: “We have already directed private ambulance owners not to overcharge patients. If we receive specific complaints against someone, the officials will take stern action as per norms.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana ambulance Ambulance Telangana
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp