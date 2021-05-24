Hurdles aplenty for Telangana officials procuring paddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao wants the procurement of paddy to be completed by the end of this month, things are not moving as expeditiously as planned. Officials are having a hard time arranging gunny bags, transport , hamalies, and storage facilities. While these hurdles are straggling the procurement process, hundreds of lorries are still waiting outside rice mills to unload the stocks.

The ongoing paddy procurement drive began in April, but the Civil Supplies Department has just met half its target over the past six weeks. Now, the department aims to procure another 40 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the weekdays. As on Saturday, the department has procured 52.41 lakh metric tonnes of produce, but has managed to shift only 48.86 lakh metric tonnes. As much as 3.55 lakh metric tonnes of paddy continue to be stored at procurement centres due to lack of transportation.

However, an office-bearer of the Rice Mi l lers Association said that the procurement of paddy was a dynamic process and would go on till mid-June. He added that in districts like erstwhile Adilabad and Warangal, procurement might be further delayed. Meanwhile, farmers’ associations are demanding that the State government increase the number of procurement centres, and arrange godowns for their benefit.

BJP to stage protest on farmers’ issues today

The BJP, on Sunday ,called for a State-wide dharna to be held on Monday, under the banner of ‘Telangana Rythu Gosha - BJP Poru Deeksha’, demanding the State government to resolve farmers’ issues.