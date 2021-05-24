KCR denying Muslims top posts in govt: Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, after denying Muslims representation in the TSPSC, has now ignored the community while appointing vice chancellors for 10 universities.

In a press statement, he accused KCR of pursuing a communal agenda. “While making tall claims of being a secular leader, KCR is implementing the communal agenda of the BJP and RSS by denying Muslims and other minorities top positions in government bodies,” he said. Shabbir Ali alleged that the CM has been targeting minority institutions ever since he came to power.

“Almost 80 per cent of minority institutions of higher education were shut down after TRS came to power in the State. KCR is now trying to eradicate Muslim presence from various institutions,” he alleged. He also pointed out that many bodies dealing with minority communities like the Haj Committee, Minorities Finance Commission, Urdu Academy were either headless or without a full-fledged body.