Merge Bejjanki back with Karimnagar, demand residents

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Even five years after the merger of Bejjanki mandal with Siddipet, the residents of villages in the mandal are facing the same problems as before. Residents want their villages to be merged with Karimnagar district, which they were earlier a part of. Their demand grew shriller when the Mother and Child Health Centre in Karimnagar denied admission to a pregnant woman from Bejjanki, contending that she belonged to Siddipet district. People of the mandal actually have an easier access to Karimnagar district. Except for works at the Collectorate and regarding Revenue, they usually go to Karimnagar town for anything else. Nearly 16 villages under the Bejjanki mandal are seeking to reunite with Karimnagar, but are hesitant to express their opinion openly.