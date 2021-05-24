STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New challenge for Telangana Waqf Board as caretaker alienates Moin Manzil

Published: 24th May 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Waqf Board, which is swamped with a myriad of property-related issues, is now under another brewing storm, as the Mutawalli (caretaker) of Moin Manzil at Gunfoundary in Abids — a prime land admeasuring around 2,000 sq yds — decided to alienate it. Wakf Board Chairman Md Saleem said they will decide on this matter in a meeting that will be held on Monday. When contacted, the Director Minorities Welfare and CEO of the Waqf Board Shahnawaz Qa s im d i d n o t respond.

Despite the Registration and Stamps Department’s constant reminders over the past month to furnish the Gazette notification copy to stop alienation of land to a private entity, the delay by Board’s officials has kicked up a row. The leaked letter, addressed to CEO of the Waqf Board from the Joint Sub-Registrar-I, is marked as ‘reminder- 1’, and was sent to Board officials on May 17 and April 22. As per the letter, the Mutavalli was alienating the property in favour of a real estate firm, which has submitted for registration. But Department officials found out that the said property is in prohibition as ‘Waqf Land’. However, the party asserted ownership and also produced an NOC.

In turn, officials of the registration department addressed a letter for clarification if the said letter is genuine. “The Deputy CEO had come to this office and clarified that the ‘NOC’ received is fake, and they are going to file a criminal case against the culprits,” adds the letter. The Joint Sub Registrar further requested the Waqf Board to furnish the Gazette and a copy of FIR, if filed, for taking necessary action. But the delay by officials in responding to the letter has created a flutter. It is feared that if the issue lands in Court, the claimants may receive an injunction order. Meanwhile, Waqf Activists, including M Nayeemullah Shareef, Dr Iqbal Jaweed, Mirza Yousuf Baig and S Ifteqar Husaini, represented the matter to the CM, Welfare Minister, and other officials, to intervene so that the property is saved from being alienated.

