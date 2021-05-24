STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana minister Harish Rao visits Siddipet Govt Hospital, takes stock of facilities

While interacting with the patients, Harish enquired their opinion on cleanliness of the hospital premises and facilities being provided to them.

Published: 24th May 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A day after police arrested four persons for abusing the Siddipet Government Hospital staffers, accusing them of neglect, and vandalising the premises, Finance Minister T Harish Rao paid surprise visit to the hospital, on Sunday. Two days ago, a few videos made by one of the arrested persons, wherein the man claimed that he was not informed by the hospital authorities of his mother’s death due to Covid-19, had gone viral. According to sources, the Minister visited the hospital in the backdrop of these incidents. During the visit, Harish warned the hospital staffers of stern action if they don’t discharge their duties properly. He also inspected the Covid wards and took stock of the situation. While interacting with the patients, Harish enquired their opinion on cleanliness of the hospital premises and facilities being provided to them.

Min helps 2 poor students

In the meantime, the Minister came to the rescue of two sisters, pursuing their medical degree, and handed over a cheque of `8 lakh to them, on Sunday. Soumyasree and Anusha hail from poor economic backgrounds and have been struggling a lot to continue their higher studies. Around three years ago, Soumyasree, along with her parents Pitla Shankar and Pushpa, had met the Minister and sought help when the former was about to join for her medical degree. At that time, Harish had gifted her Rs 2 lakh. The family belongs to Srinivas Nagar in Siddipet town.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Harish rao
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp