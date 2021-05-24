Telangana minister Harish Rao visits Siddipet Govt Hospital, takes stock of facilities

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A day after police arrested four persons for abusing the Siddipet Government Hospital staffers, accusing them of neglect, and vandalising the premises, Finance Minister T Harish Rao paid surprise visit to the hospital, on Sunday. Two days ago, a few videos made by one of the arrested persons, wherein the man claimed that he was not informed by the hospital authorities of his mother’s death due to Covid-19, had gone viral. According to sources, the Minister visited the hospital in the backdrop of these incidents. During the visit, Harish warned the hospital staffers of stern action if they don’t discharge their duties properly. He also inspected the Covid wards and took stock of the situation. While interacting with the patients, Harish enquired their opinion on cleanliness of the hospital premises and facilities being provided to them.

Min helps 2 poor students

In the meantime, the Minister came to the rescue of two sisters, pursuing their medical degree, and handed over a cheque of `8 lakh to them, on Sunday. Soumyasree and Anusha hail from poor economic backgrounds and have been struggling a lot to continue their higher studies. Around three years ago, Soumyasree, along with her parents Pitla Shankar and Pushpa, had met the Minister and sought help when the former was about to join for her medical degree. At that time, Harish had gifted her Rs 2 lakh. The family belongs to Srinivas Nagar in Siddipet town.