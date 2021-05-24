Telangana police go easy after day of excesses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the police across the State enforced lockdown measures to a unwarranted extent, they acted with some restraint on Sunday after the intervention of IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

The Minister asked Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy to tame his forces so that essential and emergency services are not affected. This followed the DGP’s meeting with police commissioners of Rachakonda, Hyderabad and Cyberabad and by Sunday afternoon, the police began acting with discretion, instead of terrifying even those who had an emergency to attend to.

On Saturday, police personnel across the city detained, imposed hefty fines, and even beat up food delivery and e-commerce agents, and seized their vehicles. People involved in Covid-relief works were also penalised. Blood donors and thalassaemia patients were also harassed and asked to pay challans. In some places, employees of the electricity department were also beaten up, citing lockdown violations.

The police began loosening up after the IT Minister tweeted, “Received several complaints on the police stopping the food delivery services & others in distress Will discuss with @TelanganaDGP and resolve asap. “, the Home Minister Mahmood Ali also responded on twitter saying, “ Have been receiving several requests on this, definitely will conduct an emergency meeting with the police department regarding stopping the essential services. [sic]” The DGP, on Sunday, instructed all personnel “to get in touch with all stakeholders and redress all grievances at the earliest for the smooth supply of ess ent ial s e rvi c e s, whil e tightening the lockdown enforcement” After the meeting with the three commissioners of police, regarding the several requests flagged with disruption of essential services, the DGP tweeted, “Directed them to ensure a seamless supply ahead,while executing #StrictLockdown.

Further, all three Commissioners of Police have been instructed to get in touch with all stakeholders and redress all grievances at the earliest for smooth supply of essential services, while tightening the #LockDown enforcement. #StayHomeStaySafe. [sic]” Later, KT Rama Rao announced on Twitter that the issue has been discussed with the Home Minister and the DGP and they will issue a statement shortly. This was followed by the decision from the police department on the issue of disruption of essential services.