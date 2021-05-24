Telangana politicos locked in tug of war over medical college

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Though the long-pending dream of people belonging to the erstwhile district has finally come true after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sanctioned a medical college to Mancherial, the people’s representatives and officials are still confused as to where the institute should be established. While leaders from Bellampalli Assembly constituency want it to be established in their town, those from Mancherial want the medical college to come up in their constituency.

According to sources, the leaders from both these constituencies have started exerting pressure on their respective MLAs to ensure that they don’t lose this golden chance. It may be recalled that in 1998, the then AP government, had sanctioned a medical college in Bellampalli and had also allocated around Rs 64 crore for its construction. However, it didn’t get materialised. Meanwhile, rumours are that the authorities might pick Mancherial constituency itself, since it is the district headquarters. Political analysts say that the officials might consider developing the 200-bedded Srirampur Singerani Hospital into the medical college.